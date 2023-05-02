The College Football Playoffs are announced for the 2024 & 2025 Seasons

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

With the Spring games completed, the schedules for the next 2 years of college football playoffs have been announced. All we have to do is grind it out through the summer and soon it will be college football season again. Too soon?

On September 2, 2022, the CFP Board of Managers originally voted to expand the current four-team playoff into a 12-team playoff beginning with the 2026 season. Following additional discussions, it was then announced on December 1, 2022, that the expanded playoff format would begin with the 2024 season.

The College Football Playoff (CFP), announced the game dates and bowl assignments for the 2024 and 2025 college football seasons. The new dates are the next step in the transition to a 12-team playoff format set to begin in 2024.

Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff stated, “We appreciate the efforts of all the parties involved in finalizing this schedule. This is the next significant step in bringing clarity to the launch of the 12-team playoff format in 2024. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but this is an important milestone along the way.”

2024 Season College Football Playoff Schedule:

First Round (On-Campus)

Friday, December 20, 2024: One Game (evening)

Saturday, December 21, 2024: Three Games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semifinals

Thursday, January 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (evening)

Friday, January 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)

CFP National Championship

Monday, January 20, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

2025 Season Schedule:

First Round (On-Campus)

Friday, December 19, 2025: One Game (evening)

Saturday, December 20, 2025: Three Games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)

Thursday, January 1, 2026: Capital One Orange Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semifinals

Thursday, January 8, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)

Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (evening)

CFP National Championship

Monday, January 19, 2026: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

The exact kickoff times for each game will be announced later.

The post The College Football Playoffs are announced for the 2024 & 2025 Seasons appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

The College Football Playoffs are announced for the 2024 & 2025 Seasons was originally published on wibc.com