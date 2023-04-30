Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell’s Something in the Water went down over the weekend in Virginia Beach. After being in DC for 2022, it was only right for the festival return to VA but of course The DMV was represented!

Wale hit the lunar stage and shut it down, the man even moonwalked! Him and DJ Money gave the crowd all the Wale hits along with some Go-Go so yes the whole DMV was definitely on site!

During his performance, Wale shared that he’s been laying low but not to worry he’s in the studio cooking up something new for his fans. We’ll definitely be on the lookout for when that new Heat drops!

Checkout his performance in the video below from the 2023 Something in the Water.

Wale Announces New Music Is On The Way At Something In The Water was originally published on kysdc.com