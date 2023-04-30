Rihanna’s pregnancy style is everything and she took her style up a notch while spending time in New York last night.
The singer was spotted out and about in the Big Apple over the weekend grabbing dinner in a fierce Chanel look that was everything. For her stunning look, the beauty rocked a furry white mini dress which she paired with a matching black and white fur overcoat. She accessorized the look with a dramatic fur hat, seemingly from Chanel, and topped the designer look off with Chanel double C sunglasses.
Looking a little Cruella de Vil-ish with the black-and-white theme, the billionaire beauty finalized the look with black and white sandals and showed off her growing baby bump as she strutted her stuff around the streets of the big city.
The signer also shared a few photos of her look on her Instagram page, captioning the post, “not even monday,” seemingly alluding to the Met Gala tomorrow where we’re sure she’ll shut it down once again. Check out the post below.
Rihanna Is Redefining Pregnancy Fashion
Rihanna Bumps Around NYC In A Fierce Chanel Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
