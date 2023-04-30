Latto Brought That BIG Energy To VA At Something In The Water [WATCH]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Something in the Water 2023 returned to Virginia Beach with a big line-up! Saturdays performances were lit and Latto brought all the energy the crowd needed.

During Latto’s performance she gave us all her hits from ‘big energy’ to her newest track ‘put it on the floor.’ Of course there was lots of sex appeal from her outfit to the dance moves. Plus there was a sexy lap dance by Latto and her dancers for a man in the audience at ‘Something in the Water.’ iPower Richmond’s Bambi caught up with the lucky man John, who got the dance live on stage. Watch the video below to see his reaction to what went down.

