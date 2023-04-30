Keke Palmer Serves In An Animal Print Jumpsuit At The Atlanta Film Festival

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is still all smiles after becoming a new mom and was spotted at the Atlanta Film Festival showing off her adorable son alongside her fiancé and it’s safe to say that she’s glowing!

The beauty was spotted on the scene in a fierce animal print jumpsuit from Roberto Cavalli for the annual event. The beauty wore the designer look to perfection, pairing it with sandals and minimal jewelry. The new mom and wife to be was all smiles as she posed with her adorable family while stopping for a few pictures on the red carpet and surely owned the event with her killer style.

The actress also took to Instagram to share a few photos from the evening as she was all smiles with her close friends and showed off her stunning style in the process while thanking the festival for honoring her with the Ossie Davis Award.

“Last night was incredible.,” she captioned the look. “So thankful to the @atlantafilmfestival for not only screening the “Big Boss” movie, but for also making me a recipient of the Ossie Davis award. It means the world to be celebrated by my community in this way. Huge thank you to @trickystewart and all the amazing people that contributed to the album. It was so awesome to celebrate with you all.”

She continued, “Tricky you are a true PRODUCER, from top to bottom you curated an album that truly represents where I am and where I am going. Forever grateful to you! I am so excited for the world to see and hear Big Boss May 12th!!!! So happy that my LO was able to attend, being with him is all that’s ever on my mind. He is also my bbl doctor because honey this body???! Don’t talk to me. I’m different now! I’s a woman hahahahahaha.”

Check it out below.

We just love Keke Palmer’s style and gorgeous glow!

