Chloe Bailey stops by Jazzi Black Kickback during her first solo tour, In Pieces, in Dallas, Texas. She talks about everything from selling out at all of her venues, to her future endeavors in directing and film, stepping into her power and Chloe Day! Check it out below and make sure to leave a comment.

Chloe Bailey On Swarm TV Series, Her First Headlining Tour, and Her NEW Kitty Named Pollo! was originally published on thebeatdfw.com