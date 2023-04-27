Halle Berry & Angelina Jolie Join Forces For The First Time To Star In Upcoming ‘Bond vs. Bourne’ Type Film

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Two of entertainment’s biggest stars join forces for the very first time to produce and star in an upcoming film. Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie will star in Maude v Maude from Warner Bros. Read more details inside.

Shadow and Act reported that the two actresses are headed to the big screen together for the first time. Warner Bros landed the upcoming film after an intense bidding war.

According to Deadline, Berry and Jolie will produce the upcoming action thriller along with Berry’s producing partner Holly Jeter through their banner HalleHolly. Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth are also set to produce through RK Films. Roseanne Liang has signed on to direct from Scott Mosier’s script and both will serve as executive producers.

There are no details surrounding the plot just yet, but insiders told the publication that the film with be a “Bond vs. Bourne type of global action thriller with locations to be announced.” Apparently, the studio was eager to bid on the film when it hit the market a week before the announcement on April 18.

Co-studio heads, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have expressed their desire to feature films with more well-known leads, so naturally they couldn’t pass up on this opportunity to feature two of the industry’s leading actresses.

“Once this package with two of the bigger stars in the last two decades came together,” Deadline shared. “It was too hard to pass up, with Warners putting in an impressive bid you haven’t been seeing from the studios as often these days, especially with the endless amounts of money the streamers seem to have. While it’s become more common for streamers like Apple or Netflix to make aggressive plays for packages like this, De Luca and Abdy have never shied away from going after a project if they believe in the talent around it. They were two of the more active buyers in the market when the were running MGM, outbidding the competition for similar hot packages like Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, and the Ryan Gosling-fronted Project Hail Mary. This latest sale shows they aren’t changing that strategy anytime soon.”

Get excited for a new action thriller film starring Berry and Jolie. We will update with more details as they come.

Halle Berry & Angelina Jolie Join Forces For The First Time To Star In Upcoming ‘Bond vs. Bourne’ Type Film was originally published on globalgrind.com