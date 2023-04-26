Neely Fuller Jr., Dr. Val Crowder & Activist Michael Lynn l The Carl Nelson Show

Brother Neely Fuller Jr. returns to our classroom to deliver another chapter on his tome on Racism/White Supremacy. Neely contends that if you don’t understand how the System of Racism/White supremacy works & all that it entails, then everything else you think you understand will only serve to confuse you. Before Neely, Medical Doctor Val Crowder will explain why she is calling for an Emmett Till moment to stem the gun violence. Michigan activist Michael Lynn starts us off by discussing violence in our inner cities.
