Dr. Charles Finch, NYC Councilman Charles Barron, Professor Emeritus Amen Rahh & Journalist Richard Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

Medical Doctor & Egyptologist Dr. Charles Finch checks into our classroom to weigh in on the Cleopatra documentary controversy. Before Dr.Finch, NYC Councilman Charles Barron will discuss the late Attorney-At- War, Alton Maddox & the chairman of the African People’s Socialist Party, Omali Yeshitela. Prior to Councilman Barron, Cal State Long Beach Professor Emeritus Amen Rahh on the proliferation of Guns in America. Journalist Richard Muhammad will start by talking about Politics.
