According to the Gaston County Police Department, the suspect who shot a 6-year-old and her parents, after her basketball rolled into his yard, has turned himself in to police in Tampa, Fla.
Police said 24-year-old Robert Singletary surrendered to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon. On Friday, he appeared in court in Tampa and waived extradition. He will be held without bond on a fugitive warrant.
RELATED: Manhunt Underway In Gaston County After Overnight Shooting
The shooting occurred Tuesday (April 18) in Gaston County.
Queen City News reports, 6-year-old Kinsley White was shot in the face and medics pulled bullet fragments from her cheek.
Her father, William White, was shot in the back and is still in the hospital as of Thursday evening, listed in stable condition. His relatives told QC News, he has damage to one of his lungs and his liver.
Singletary faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious damage, and one count of felon in possession of a handgun.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Man Accused of Shooting 6-year-Old & Parents in North Carolina Arrested In Florida was originally published on mix1079.com
-
Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications | Report
-
North Carolina Police Investigating Viral Fight Between Student and Substitute Teacher
-
The Fall Of Franklin: 'Snowfall' Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star's Demise
-
Halle Berry’s Wine-Sipping Nude Balcony Photo Reminds Us Of Her Other Thirst-Trapping Instagram Moments
-
Alabama Teens Killed Leaving Prom After Crashing Into Semi-Truck
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023