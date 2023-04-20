Happy 4/20!
Last November, Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana use, and beginning July 1, this law will take effect.
Under the initiative, adults over 21 in the state will be allowed to possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana and grow two plants out of the public view beginning July 1, 2023. It also will remove criminal penalties of up to 2.5 ounces and create a civil citation.
Possession of between 1.5-2.5 oz will still be punishable by a civil fine of up to $250, and over 2.5 oz will be punishable by up to a $1000 fine and up to six months in jail.
A companion bill that was designed to be triggered upon passage of the referendum included a provision to automatically expunge all cases in which possession of cannabis was the only charge.
It will also allow for individuals incarcerated for cannabis possession to petition for resentencing.
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…
Maryland Delegates Give Preliminary Approval For Legal Marijuana Sales
Maryland Votes In Favor Of Recreational Marijuana Use
20 Songs Perfect For The 4/20 Vibes
The post Happy 4/20: Recreational Marijuana Use Will Soon Be Legal In Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
Happy 4/20: Recreational Marijuana Use Will Soon Be Legal In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com
-
Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications | Report
-
North Carolina Police Investigating Viral Fight Between Student and Substitute Teacher
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
Halle Berry’s Wine-Sipping Nude Balcony Photo Reminds Us Of Her Other Thirst-Trapping Instagram Moments
-
Alabama Teens Killed Leaving Prom After Crashing Into Semi-Truck
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
The Fall Of Franklin: 'Snowfall' Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star's Demise