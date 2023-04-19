A South Charlotte high school moves to remote learning after 20 bats were found in the school building, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system
Ardrey Kell High School informed students, parents, and staff the school would close temporarily for two days due to a bat infestation.
“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the safety and health of students and staff at the school while bat eviction measures are underway,” the district said in a statement. “A decision on any additional closures at Ardrey Kell for the bat eviction will be shared on the afternoon of Thursday, April 20.”
Principal Jamie Brooks stated that approximately 20 bats were discovered in various spots across the school.
The bats were removed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control and transported to the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing.
According to the school, there has been no known human exposure to bats, such as physical touch or bites, and no signs of sickness in the bats.
Janitorial staff cleaned areas of the school where bats were discovered.
MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Urban District Market, Charlotte’s Newest Food Hall
Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair Presented by Radio One, Inc.
Charlotte Ranked 8th Safest City in America For 2023
North Carolina High School Temporarily Closes After 20 Bats Found was originally published on mix1079.com
-
Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications | Report
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
North Carolina Police Investigating Viral Fight Between Student and Substitute Teacher
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston's 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Halle Berry’s Wine-Sipping Nude Balcony Photo Reminds Us Of Her Other Thirst-Trapping Instagram Moments
-
Alabama Teens Killed Leaving Prom After Crashing Into Semi-Truck
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly
-
Stephen A. Smith Says Donald Trump Isn’t Racist: “He’s Not Against Black People,” Twitter Has Thoughts