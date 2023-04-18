podcast category header logo 2021
Professor Griff, Brother Askia & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on April 18, 2023

Public Enemy’s Minister of Information, Professor Griff will explain the impact of AI Artificial intelligence, especially ChatGPT, on the Entertainment Industry. Before we hear from Griff, Brother Askia will discuss if the Poltical changes in his city will result in a decrease in street violence. DC Human Rights activist & businessman Sinclair Skinner will update us on his Global Green Initiative.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

