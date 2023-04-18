Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Odell Beckham Jr. announced on Monday that he will host a summer youth football camp at Gilman School in Baltimore this summer.

The camp is scheduled for July 23. The Odell Beckham Jr. Youth Football ProCamp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8 and will teach participants the fundamentals of football and will provide hands-on instruction.

Additionally, campers will have the opportunity to work directly with Beckham and other experienced coaches.

Additionally, campers will have the opportunity to participate in drills and scrimmages and each attendee will receive a team photo, a limited-edition camp T-shirt, and a souvenir autograph.

The camp will also offer opportunities for participants to meet and learn from Beckham, ask questions, and receive feedback on their performance.

Registration for the ProCamp is now open, with early-bird pricing available until spots become limited.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to sign up early to secure their place. Scholarship opportunities will also be provided for families in need, ensuring accessibility for all who wish to attend.

Click here for more information.

The post Odell Beckham Jr. To Host Summer Youth Football Camp In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

