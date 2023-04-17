Professor Manu Ampim, The Mooney Twins & Sam PK Collins l The Carl Nelson Show

Contra Costa College Professor Manu Ampim returns to clear up the Queen Cleopatra Controversy. Professor Ampim will also examine the abortive plan to ban the “Queen Cleopatra” movie. The Movie was directed by Jada Pinkett Smith and depicts Queen Cleopatra as a Black Woman. Before we hear from Professor Ampim, The Mooney Twins talk money and Humor. Plus DC-based Journalist Sam PK Collins will discuss his book, Babylon Be Still.
