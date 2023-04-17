QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

Lil Durk Donates $350k To Students At Howard University

Published on April 17, 2023

Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Chicago, ILL

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Durk Lil Durk and Amazon Music are collaborating in providing two Chicago students with a $50,000 scholarships each to attend Howard University. The two winners were announced during his performance at HU’s Spring 2023 YardFest.

The two students were chosen from a group of 20 who took part in Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program. In addition to that, the Chicago native will contribute $250,000 to Howard’s Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence Grant aka the GRACE Grant, a program designed to assist students in need of tuition assistance. See more about the GRACE Grant in the video below.

source: The DMV Daily 

Apply for Howard’s GRACE Grant Here

Click Here For More Information on Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program

Lil Durk Donates $350k To Students At Howard University

