The Jux: Thieves Steal 2 Million Dimes From Truck In Philadelphia

Do not show your plate to those who are hungry. Thieves made away with two million dimes in a Philadelphia street heist.

As spotted on CBS News local badges say some unidentified individuals hit a lick like never before. On Thursday, April 13 a truck was parked in the Northeast section of Philadelphia from the evening prior. While the vehicle was clearly unmarked, a team of robbers were wise to the contents and found a way to gain entry into the trailer. Inside were 15 pallets of ten cent coins; with each pallet holding just about $50,000 in dimes.

The crooks made away with roughly five of those pallets but left a mess during the heist. That morning police found the truck door wide open and hundreds of dimes on the floor. Originally authorities estimated their caper landed them $100,000 but have increased the guess to $200,000. Police say that the driver picked up the currency from the local mint Old City and was headed to another mint in Miami, Florida. The trucker said he parked it overnight in a Walmart parking lot to get some rest.

“There’s been a lot of cargo thefts here and there in Northeast Philly and South Philadelphia over the ensuing months where we’ve had lamb, chicken, TVs, refrigerators, etc. taken, alcohol,” Philadelphia Police Captain John Ryan said. Police are currently looking for “10 or more men wearing wearing all black”.

