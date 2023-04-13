Legendary gospel singer CeCe Winans is set to host and speak at the GENERATIONS LIVE! 2023 women’s conference this Mother’s Day weekend in Nashville, TN.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
Scheduled for May 12 and May 13, the conference now in its second year and is said to be a premier event for women across the country seeking to connect, grow spiritually and be inspired.
“We are delighted to partner with Compassion International, an organization that shares our vision of empowering and equipping women to live out their faith and make a difference in the world,” said Winans.
The amazing line-up of speakers include: trauma therapist and life coach, Dr. Anita Phillips; pastor/ speaker, DawnChere Wilkerson; author, teacher, poet, emcee, Jackie Hill Perry; singer/speaker, Nicole C. Mullen; singer, Naomi Raine; singer, songwriter & worship Leader, Charity Gayle and Co-Hosts of GENERATIONS Youtube Show Delores “ Mom” Winans and Ashley Phillips.
Additionally if you are unable to attend in person, registrants will be able to access the live stream in real time.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
CeCe Winans Wins Big at 53rd Annual GMA DOVE Awards Taking Home Song of the Year and Artist of the Year Awards
CeCe Winans Set to Hit the Road with First National Tour in Over A Decade!
CeCe Winans To Host Generations Live! 2023 Women’s Conference This Mother’s Day Weekend was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
Willie McGinest Reportedly Fired By NFL Network After Restaurant Beatdown, Twitter Not Surprised
-
Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications | Report
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston's 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
LSU Star Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up
-
Halle Berry’s Wine-Sipping Nude Balcony Photo Reminds Us Of Her Other Thirst-Trapping Instagram Moments