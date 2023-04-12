Troy Ave “Money Dance 123,” Ab-Soul “Herbert” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since getting into a social media back-and-forth with Maino, China Mac and others, Troy Ave has been dropping off new work on damn near a daily basis. And though he doesn’t call anyone out by name on his cuts, he does include their names next to the song titles to get people to listen.

Continuing his trend with his latest visuals to “Money Dance 123 / Maino Chaino China Mac Taxstone Mysonne Joe Budden DJ Vlad Diss,” Troy Ave takes a trip out to the barrio in LA where he links up with some of his Latino hermanos and shows off his Salsa dance moves, which were actually pretty impressive. And no, he didn’t actually call out any of the people named in the title.

Keeping the scene on the West Coast, Ab-Soul keeps that TDE flame burning and in his clip to “HERBERT,” Soul gets artistic with the visual as he sits in a room and opens a portal to his being and takes viewers on a trippy ride down memory lane using CGI and animation to capture various moments and feelings that bubble inside of him. It was pretty dope.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NLE Choppa featuring Sexxyred, Calboy and more.

TROY AVE – “MONEY DANCE 123”

AB-SOUL – “HERBERT”

NLE CHOPPA FT. SEXXYRED – “SL*T ME OUT”

REUBEN VINCENT FT. REASON & STACY BARTHE – “BOTTLE SERVICE”

CALBOY – “STARGAZE”

HOTBOY WES FT. BIGWALKDOG – “B&R”

KAYTRAMINE FT. PHARRELL WILLIAMS – “4EVA”

KOTA THE FRIEND – “MAYBE SO”

