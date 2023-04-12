Convicted Fraudster Billy McFarland Promises To Bring Back Frye Festival

Billy McFarland, the convicted fraudster behind the disastrous unraveling of the Fyre Festival, made an announcement this past weekend that should raise eyebrows. McFarland is promising to bring back the festival and used social media to share the news.
Billy McFarland sent out a tweet on Easter Sunday (April 9) simply stating that the festival will make its return but few other details were shared.
“Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited,” McFarland tweeted.
When one user asked why McFarland wasn’t still jailed for stiffing investors, McFarland fired back saying, “It’s in the best interest of those I owe for me to be working. people aren’t getting paid back if i sit on the couch and watch tv. and because i served my time.”
McFarland leaned into the snark and attacks on his character, showing an unflinching focus on truly getting Frye Festival back on its feet. As some might recall, the original event went afoul with patrons promised certain amenities that didn’t add up to what they actually received. Further, the event dragged the names of others, chiefly, rapper Ja Rule.
It isn’t known how Billy McFarland intends to fund the next Fyre Festival or if he’s found some new investors. Stay tuned.
