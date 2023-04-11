Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The North American total solar eclipse that will take place in April 2024 is expected to be one of the most spectacular astronomical events of the decade. The eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, and will be visible from parts of Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

The total solar eclipse will begin in Mexico and move across the United States, passing through the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine before ending in Canada. The total eclipse path will be about 115 miles wide and will last for around 4 minutes at its maximum point.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, blocking out the sun’s light and casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface. This creates a stunning visual effect as the sky darkens and the stars become visible during the daytime.

If you are planning to view the eclipse, it is important to take precautions to protect your eyes. Viewing the sun directly, even during an eclipse, can cause permanent eye damage. It is recommended to wear special eclipse glasses or use other safe viewing methods, such as a pinhole projector.

Many people are expected to travel to view this rare astronomical event, and it is likely to be a memorable experience for those who witness it.

The post Total Lunar Eclipse to Sweep Across North America in 1 Year appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Total Lunar Eclipse to Sweep Across North America in 1 Year was originally published on wibc.com