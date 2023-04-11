The Best & Worst States For Children’s Health Care In 2023

A child’s health is always essential for future of ones life. Throughout America there are around 95% of children, 0 to 18 years-old that have health insurance to protect them if they do get sick but with the high coverage rates, this opportunity isn’t affordable for all.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
There are options like Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) that can help low income families find health relief. But those who don’t qualify for government assistance still may struggle, especially with high inflation. In addition to the cost, the quality of the health care system, access to healthy food and fluoridated water are all major factors when it comes to overall health.
Across the nation, each state is different but is yours one of the best or one of the worst when it comes to health care for children? WalletHub has put together a list of where each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia rank. They have ranked each state based on; cost, quality and access to children’s health care.
See where some of our Radio One market’s landed on the list;
#2 Washington, D.C.
Listen To Radio One D.C. Stations Here
#7 Maryland
Listen To Radio One Baltimore Stations Here
#13 Pennsylvania
Listen To Radio One Philly Stations Here
#22 Virginia
Listen To Radio One Richmond Stations Here
#29 Ohio
Listen To Radio One Cleveland Stations Here
Listen To Radio One Cincy Stations Here
Listen To Radio One Columbus Stations Here
#31 Georgia
Listen To Radio One Atlanta Stations Here
#38 North Carolina
Listen To Radio One Raleigh Stations Here
Listen To Radio One Charlotte Stations Here
#47 Indiana
Listen To Radio One Indy Stations Here
#50 Texas
Listen To Radio One Dallas Stations Here
Listen To Radio One Houston Stations Here
source: wallethub.com
See the full list for where each of the 50 states rank here
READ MORE HEALTH NEWS:
- Andre Drummond Quits Social Media & Changes Phone Number Amid Mental Health Struggles
- The National Black Midwives Alliance Is Campaigning For Black Midwives To Be Acknowledged As An Essential Part Of Black Maternal Healthcare
- Black Men and Prostate Cancer: What You Need to Know
- Death After Surgery Much More Likely For Senior Black Men Compared To White Peers, Study Suggests
- A Black History Month Series of Community Conversations About Advancing Health and Black Equity
- Erykah Badu Shares Her Menopause Journey In A Soulful Instagram Post
- Brooklyn Massage Therapist Is Helping Women Prioritize Self-Care Through Massage Therapy
- Chanel Porchia-Albert On Baby Dove’s New Doula Campaign, Improving Black Maternal Outcomes And Increasing Access To Care
- Baby Dove Advances Efforts To Address Black Maternal Health Disparities
- Doula Chanel Porchia-Albert Is Helping To Bridge The Black Maternal Care Gap And Here’s How
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The Best & Worst States For Children’s Health Care In 2023 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Willie McGinest Reportedly Fired By NFL Network After Restaurant Beatdown, Twitter Not Surprised
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
-
NC Senate Bill Looks To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston's 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
LSU Star Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up
-
Eve Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Son And Her Followers Say He Is Her Twin