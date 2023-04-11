AFRAM is fast approaching and the performances have just been announced!
Baltimore City leaders announced that Ty Dolla $ign and The Isley Brothers are set to headline this year’s festival.
Additionally, Kid Capri, Spinderella, Tamar Braxton, and Eric Bellinger are also set to take the stage at Druid Hill Park over Juneteenth weekend.
AFRAM is one of the largest African-American cultural arts fairs on the East Coast.
The year’s theme is a celebration of the anniversary of Baltimore Club music and a tribute to 50 years of hip hop.
“AFRAM is extremely important for the City of Baltimore as it is one of our most time-honored traditions. This festival provides a unique opportunity for Baltimoreans and visitors to celebrate African American heritage and culture in our city,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “I look forward to AFRAM’s amazing lineup which I’m confident people of all ages will enjoy.”
The event will be held Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, from noon to 9 p.m.
For more information, click here.
The post Ty Dolla $ign, Tamar Braxton, The Isley Brothers & More Set To Perform At Baltimore AFRAM appeared first on 92 Q.
