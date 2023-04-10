Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids raises more than $1.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Annual event supports lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The 15th annual Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids broadcast event united celebrities, radio personalities, and a community of gospel, urban adult contemporary, and hip hop music fans from across the country March 2 and 3, raising $1,507,567 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

“Each and every year, the gospel, urban, and hip hop entertainment communities inspire us with their mission-driven generosity during Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We are deeply grateful to the listeners nationwide who tuned in for this special event, and especially those who became Partners in Hope during the broadcast. Their commitment to this mission helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.”

Broadcast by partner stations Radio One, Cumulus, Audacy, Salem Media Group, Townsquare, and Beasley Media, the two-day radio event encouraged listeners to become a Partner in Hope by making a monthly pledge to St. Jude.

“Much like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, music has the power to inspire, change lives and move people to action,” said Colby Tyner, SVP Programming Radio of One Reach Media. “We’re humbled by the listeners who tuned in to show their support for St. Jude last week. It’s a powerful reminder of radio’s critical role in spreading awareness about the missions that matter most.”

Become a monthly donor committed to curing childhood cancer by visiting MusicGives.org.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

