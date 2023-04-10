Keshia Knight Pulliam may have just received the best birthday present anyone could ask for… the birth of a healthy baby boy!
Pulliam, still known to many as Rudy Huxtable from The Cosby Show, had her second child. She excitedly shared the great news with her millions of followers on social media.
“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!!” she announced on Instagram.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Pulliam and her husband Brad James met in Atlanta in 2019. They’ve been married since September 2022. Her new baby is now a little brother to her 6-year-old daughter Ella, who she shares with her ex, Edgerton Hartwell.
Congratulations to Keshia Knight Pulliam and here’s to hoping for continued health for her beautiful, growing, happy family!
The Latest:
- The Amanda Seales Show | What The Freaknik? | EPISODE 88
- Teyana Taylor Gets Candid About Motherhood And Her Latest Movie Role In ‘Interview’ Magazine
- Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids raises more than $1.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Baby Boy
- 5 dead, 6 injured in Louisville, Kentucky shooting
- Social Media Videos Show Louisville Shooting Scene As 5 Killed, Including ‘Lone Shooter’
- At Least 5 Dead, 6 Injured, in Louisville Bank Shooting
- Video Shows Whitesplaining Passenger Sobbing While Cops Kick Him Off Plane Over Pre-Flight Cocktail
- Actress Michael Michele Shares How New Film ‘Drunk, Driving, and 17’ Helped Her Have Conversations With Her Son
- Blac Chyna Shares Inspirational IG Post On Easter Sunday
Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Baby Boy was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Kicked Max Kellerman Off ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Twitter Reacts
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Willie McGinest Reportedly Fired By NFL Network After Restaurant Beatdown, Twitter Not Surprised
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
10 Potential Castmates For 'The Real Housewives Of New Orleans'
-
Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral