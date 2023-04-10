Pan African Educator Dr. Kmt Shockley will explain why our children fail in the current Educational System. Dr. Shockley will also provide the roadmap needed to follow that will take our children back to the top. Before we hear from Dr. Shockley, Brother Sadiki Kambom from the Black Community Information Center will join us. He will discuss the letter he sent to President Biden concerning Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- NAN Convention 2023: Everything You Need To Know
- Dr. Kmt Shockley & Brother Sadiki Kambom l The Carl Nelson Show
- The Amanda Seales Show | What The Freaknik? | EPISODE 88
- Tennessee Republican Who Led Charge To Expel Black Dems Might Be In Violation Of State Constitution: Report
- Baltimore County Set To Give Away Trees In Honor Of Earth Day
Dr. Kmt Shockley & Brother Sadiki Kambom l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Willie McGinest Reportedly Fired By NFL Network After Restaurant Beatdown, Twitter Not Surprised
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Kicked Max Kellerman Off ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Twitter Reacts
-
Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
-
NC Senate Bill Looks To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
-
LSU Star Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up