Dr. Kmt Shockley & Brother Sadiki Kambom l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on April 10, 2023

Pan African Educator Dr. Kmt Shockley will explain why our children fail in the current Educational System. Dr. Shockley will also provide the roadmap needed to follow that will take our children back to the top. Before we hear from Dr. Shockley, Brother Sadiki Kambom from the Black Community Information Center will join us. He will discuss the letter he sent to President Biden concerning Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

