Conway The Machine ft. Westside Gunn “Quarters,” Joey Bada$$ “Fallin’” & More | Daily Visuals

While us Hip-Hop heads await a Griselda reunion album that may or may never happen, we can at least appreciate that they do tend to pop up on each other’s solo projects and today two members from the trio get together to drop a banga.
For his latest visuals to “Quarters,” Conway The Machine takes a trip to Paris to enjoy the nightlife and some fancy meals before being joined by Westside Gunn to show the French locals how bullies from Buffalo, New York get down.
Back in Brooklyn, Joey Bada$$ seems to be a man in love and in his clip to “Fallin’” gets sensual with it and picks the pedals off a rose while spilling his heart out on the track.
Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kooda B, Blxst featuring Roddy Ricch, and more.
CONWAY THE MACHINE FT. WESTSIDE GUNN – “QUARTERS”
JOEY BADA$$ – “FALLIN’”
KOODA B – “FIRST DAY OUT”
BLXST FT. RODDY RICCH – “PASSIONATE”
TECH N9NE – “3D”
MOZZY FT. YFN LUCCI – “WE ACTIVE”
JAY WHEELER – “XEXO”
NYM LO, STATIK SELEKTAH & ROME STREETZ – “CRYSTAL CONTROLS”
