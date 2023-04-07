Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

An arrest has been made in connection with an armed bank robbery that occurred in D.C., on October 26, 2022.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The suspect, 19-year-old Johnny Adanuty of Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested in Prince George’s County and extradited to D.C., yesterday. He has been charged with Armed Bank Robbery.

According to police, Adanuty allegedly entered a bank in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest, just after 9 am and approached an employee, stating that he was armed with a gun, He demanded money. The employee complied, and Adanuty left the scene.

Source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

19-Year Old Arrested For Armed Bank Robbery in D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com