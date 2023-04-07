News

19-Year Old Arrested For Armed Bank Robbery in D.C.

Published on April 7, 2023

Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

An arrest has been made in connection with an armed bank robbery that occurred in D.C., on October 26, 2022.

The suspect, 19-year-old Johnny Adanuty of Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested in Prince George’s County and extradited to D.C., yesterday. He has been charged with Armed Bank Robbery.

According to police, Adanuty allegedly entered a bank in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest, just after 9 am and approached an employee, stating that he was armed with a gun, He demanded money. The employee complied, and Adanuty left the scene.

Source: The DMV Daily

