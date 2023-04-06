Black women have entered the tech chat, and as a result, they’re dominating in a space that what once reserved for White men. In an exclusive roundtable discussion, we connect with 4 Tech Titans who expand on what it’s like to take up space in an industry that often overlooks Black women.
Kelsy Davis, founder and CEO of CLLCTVE; Michelle James, Director of Culture and Community Marketing at Meta; Bozoma Saint John, Marketing Executive & Entrepreneur; and Kimberly Bryant, Founder and CEO of Ascend Ventures and Black Innovation Lab/ Founder of Black Girls CODE are shaking the tech world with their unique perspectives of the future of technology.
These women are creating space for more Black women to sit at the table while they attempt to crash glass ceilings in the most powerful way possible. Black women in tech is a niche community that continues to grow because of community. In this conversation, listen to the women discuss the need for Black ownership, building your own table and inviting others to have a seat, and nurturing the wounds you develop in the industry.
Tech Titans: The Roundtable was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
