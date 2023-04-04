Tamika Scott Says She’s Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha

Are these sisters finally about to squash this beef? Tamika Scott says she’s ready to make amends with her sister.
Following some very tough allegations of theft, the public feud between the sisters and Xscape group mates turned ugly.
However, after a teary-eyed Instagram live apology by LaTocha, Tamika says she’s ready to move on.
In a video with TMZ, Tamika said “Hopefully we can get together and squash this craziness.”
Well we hope these sisters can get together soon and work it out.!
