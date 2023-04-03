One of our favorite hair chameleons, Saweetie, has switched up her hair again, this time for a performance in Dallas for the NCAA Super Saturday concert and of course, we’re just loving her trendy style.
For her latest look, the Bay Area rapper traded in her short, mini fro for a brunette look that was styled to perfection. She wore her locs in big, spiral curls and in a half up, half down style with a side swoop and a side bang. The custom unit was designed by Hair Queen L and colored by Shelbi Carlynn. The golden locs hung long on her back while her bouncy curls flourished as they shined in the light.
As for her ensemble, the starlet rocked a cut off white tank top and blue cargo pants that showed off her toned midriff. She rocked gaudy, gold hoop earrings and of course had her signature, stiletto claws on full display as she took the stage for her performance in the Lone Star State for the Final Four games.
Hair Queen LA shared an IG Reel of Saweetie’s latest look, posting a video of the beauty as she got glammed up for her performance while showing off her ‘do from all angles.
Check it out below.
It’s safe to say that we’re obsessed with Saweetie’s latest look! Beauties, what do you think about her hairstyle? Are you loving it?
Saweetie Goes Brunette For Her Recent Performance In Dallas
