Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor will explain how Trump’s legal problems will impact the 2024 Presidential Race. Dr. Taylor will also update you on the California Reparations move. Before Dr. Taylor, Detroit activist Shushanna Shukur will update us on Mutulu Shukur & Mumia Abu Jamal. To start Financial Expert JB Bryan on some of the Financial moves we should be making now at the start of the second quarter of the year.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- ‘Malicious’ Homicide: Irvo Otieno’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed, Compared To George Floyd
- Amanda Seales Show ‘Lock Him Up’ | EPISODE 83
- Ted Nugent Claims Barack Obama ‘Reignited Racism In America’ During Sit-Down With Kyle Rittenhouse
- Teacher Shot By 6 Year Old Files Law Suit
- 106 Year Old Woman Shares Her Secrets to Life
Dr. James Taylor, Shushanna Shukur & Financial Expert JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Kicked Max Kellerman Off ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Twitter Reacts
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
'Creed III' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Willie McGinest Reportedly Fired By NFL Network After Restaurant Beatdown, Twitter Not Surprised
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Beyoncé And Adidas To End Ties On IVY PARK In Amicable Split
-
10 Potential Castmates For 'The Real Housewives Of New Orleans'