Maryland High School Senior Receives Coveted $20K Dell Foundation Scholarship

Published on April 3, 2023

Congratulations are in order for Marionna Haynes, a senior at Annapolis High School, who has been named a Dell Scholar by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation for her academic achievements and ambition!

In addition to $20,000 in flexible funds to cover unexpected college expenses, the award includes a laptop, personalized student support, textbook credits, a scholar resource network, and teletherapy access.

Marionna is enrolled in AACPS’ Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, designed to provide support to students who are in the “academic middle” and prepare them to be successful in college through career and college exploration.

