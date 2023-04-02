Quinta Brunson hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend and of course, she did it in style!
For her appearance, the starlet rocked an array of designer looks including an Et Ochs look that we’re still swooning over. The Abbot Elementary star wore the designer ensemble to perfection including their $1,495 “Davina” Top and $1,495 “Easton” Jeans.
Styled by her longtime stylist, Bryon Javar, Quinta wore the brand’s jacket off her shoulders to expose her white tank underneath. She also wore minimal jewelry with the casual look, only rocking hoop earrings to match the rhinestones on the ensemble. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked-back half up, half down style and served face and style goals as she took the SNL stage and shut it down in her stunning look.
DON’T MISS…
‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator And Actress Quinta Brunson Serves Lewks During Her Appearance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns A Full Season 2 Order With 22 Episodes
Quinta Brunson Looked Like Royalty In A Purple Dolce & Gabbana Gown At The Time 100 Gala
Quinta Brunson Hit The Stage At ‘SNL’ In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Kicked Max Kellerman Off ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Twitter Reacts
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
'Creed III' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Beyoncé And Adidas To End Ties On IVY PARK In Amicable Split
-
10 Potential Castmates For 'The Real Housewives Of New Orleans'