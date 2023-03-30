Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Branch of the NAACP has released a statement after the office was attacked Tuesday.

According to reports, the branch was concluding a virtual meeting Tuesday when a bottle was thrown against the building’s glass windows.

Shortly after, a piece of concrete was thrown through the front door window.

Branch President Rev. Kobi Little was at his desk at the time of the attack and fortunately, nobody was harmed.

However, video of the incident showed four perpetrators carrying out an attack that “was deliberate and targeted.”

“At this time we don’t know if this is retaliation for our advocacy, or an attempt at sabotage to disrupt our work, or an act of hate, or if this is meant to intimidate or bully the NAACP or if this is simply an act of youthful mischief,” the branch said in a statement. What we do know and what we want to make clear is that the NAACP will not be deterred in our advocacy. We will not let disruptors sabotage our work. We will not be discouraged by hate. We will not bow to intimidation and bullying.”

Baltimore Police responded and filed a report. The race of the attackers has yet to be determined.

The post Report: Baltimore NAACP Branch Office Attacked Tuesday appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: Baltimore NAACP Branch Office Attacked Tuesday was originally published on 92q.com