Nine Soldiers Killed In Blackhawk Helicopter Crash In Kentucky

Published on March 30, 2023

IRAQ-US-UNREST-HELICOPTER-CRASH

Source: JOSEPH EID / Getty

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. — Army officials are working to understand how two Black Hawk helicopters crashed, killing nine soldiers.

It happened near Fort Campbell in Kentucky last night during a planned training mission and every soldier on-board the helicopters died.

The helicopters had “black-boxes” and army officials say an investigation into exactly how this happened is underway.

Brigadier General John Lubas says: “The pilots were using night-vision equipment.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says: “it’s a tragic day after nine soldiers died when two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed on a training mission.”

