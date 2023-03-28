The President/General of The Universal African Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti will update us on the attacks on St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Brother Zaki will also discuss the circus surrounding Donald Trump and whether the Black Community should take sides or watch it play out. Before Brother Zaki, Sister Jessica will preview a Reparations Hearing set for later this week. Garveite Brother Senghor Baye will start us off.
Zaki Baruti, Sister Jessica & Garveite Brother Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
