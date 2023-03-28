Zaki Baruti, Sister Jessica & Garveite Brother Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The President/General of The Universal African Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti will update us on the attacks on St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Brother Zaki will also discuss the circus surrounding Donald Trump and whether the Black Community should take sides or watch it play out. Before Brother Zaki, Sister Jessica will preview a Reparations Hearing set for later this week. Garveite Brother Senghor Baye will start us off.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

