Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

WOW! Jhené Aiko will probably be heading to the car dealership soon because apparently, the valet in Los Angeles is wild!

According to reports from TMZ, while enjoying dinner with family at Tasty Noodle House in L.A., the thieving valet made their move, stealing the singer’s 2020 Range Rover.

Reports also state Jhené gave her keys to the driver as normal, but shortly after noticed someone driving away in her luxury SUV.

The “Triggered” singer thought nothing was out of the ordinary though and figured the staff was just moving it.

Her car was never returned and someone it is unclear who took off with her vehicle.

However, law enforcement said there was an extra key inside.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but police are investigating.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS..

The post Valet Driver Steals Jhené Aiko’s Range Rover appeared first on 92 Q.

Valet Driver Steals Jhené Aiko’s Range Rover was originally published on 92q.com