Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Experts have warned for years that cases of gonorrhea and syphilis are surging. While STD’s had initially declined during first months of the pandemic, they resurged by the end of 2020.

The bulk of diagnostic testing shifted away from STD’s to focus exclusively on Covid. With fewer testing resources, more people went undetected, potentially spreading infection to sexual partners. Total cases of sexually transmitted diseases have now hit 2.5 million, a 30-year high.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights the issue around cities across the country.

Surely, Indianapolis does not have a problem with STD’s?

Memphis, Tennessee, comes out as America’s STD capital where around one in 70 people are infected.

There were several notable shifts for the better and worse in the rankings. Norfolk, Virginia (1,069 per 100,000), which was at 29, has moved up to number 10.

Here are the top 5 cities with high cases of STD’s:

Memphis, TN: 1,460 STDs per 100,000 Jackson, MS: 1,358 STDs per 100,000 Columbia, SC: 1,350 STDs per 100,000 Baltimore, MD: 1,327 STDs per 100,000 Philadelphia, PA: 1,200 STDs per 100,000

Indianapolis does rank on the list. At number 20 in the nation, the circle city is averaging 950 STD cases per 100,000.

When we break it down to specific infections, Indianapolis stacks up like this:

STD cases per 100k 950 HIV cases 196 Chlamydia cases 13,021 Gonorrhea cases 5,746 Syphilis cases 618

The post Indianapolis, we have a problem. It’s with the high number of STD’s. appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

Indianapolis, We Have A Problem. It’s With The High Number of STD’s. was originally published on wibc.com