Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII’s Collaboration Will Bring Out Your Inner Baddie

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Plus-size fashion pioneer Gabi Fresh has brought her steamy swimwear to Eloquii.

The designer and OG style blogger behind Gabi Fresh Swim released a new collection of colorful swimsuits perfect for your next girls’ trip or baecation. Priced at under $200, the options complement Eloquii’s spring and summer offerings and integrate some of the season’s most popular color selections.

The peekaboo detail on the front of the Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII Cutout One Shoulder Bikini Top ($79.95) shows skin without sacrificing support. It can be paired with the hip-baring Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII Asymmetrical Super High Waisted Bikini Bottom ($69.95) or matched with a more neutral pair of swim briefs for more coverage.

Source: Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII / Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUIIRing-shaped details have been a staple of Gabi’s swim and lingerie designs from the beginning, and she has found a way to make them feel new with the Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII Ring Front Cutout Swimsuit ($149.95).

It is available in an oversized tropical print, but the baby pink and teal swirl combination is the true standout. The teal option has a matching coverup ($79.95), which is an elevated version of the netted standby everyone has in storage.

Are you trying to decide whether to dive into the deep end of string bikinis? The Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII V-Neck Wrap Swimsuit with High Cut Leg offers all the relaxed elements of the iconic silhouette ($139.95) with more coverage. The scooped-out back and opened-up front can show off as much or as little as you like, thanks to the criss-cross tie detail of the bright pink strings.

Peach, fuschia, and tangerine color blocking make the Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII One Shoulder Swimsuit with Ring Detail ($149.95) a color coordinator’s dream. Match it with your favorite beach bag or twin with your bestie for a moment.

The Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII Long Sleeve Knot Front Wrap Swimsuit ($159.95) has an S-hook closure in the back and adjustable ties around the front waist. It can easily double as a top at a resort or picnic if paired with the Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII Wide Leg Coverup Pant ($89.95).

The entire collection of bathing suits is now 20% off at ELOQUII. Shop the complete collection here.

DON’T MISS:

Trina’s New Sugar Popped Collection Will Have You Serving Main Character Energy

Tried It: Hanes’ ‘Make Yourself Comfortable’ Campaign Prioritizes Style And Comfort

Angela Simmons Poses With Her Boo Yo Gotti In Stylish Givenchy Boots

Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII’s Collaboration Will Bring Out Your Inner Baddie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com