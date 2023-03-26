Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re back with CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh! Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

Disclaimer:

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say.

This week’s update is long overdue but will highlight some of the joints over the past couple of months that we’ve been rocking via our respective audio devices. Hopefully, you find a new fave in the CRT FRSH mix!

Since we’re heading to the Dreamville Festival this weekend, we open up with “Ma Boy” featuring JID and Lute, continuing the magic that the label seems to have on deck at all times. That track is followed with NLE Choppa’s “CHAMPIONS,” which will most likely make it to a lot of workout or walkout playlists. Memphis star GloRilla links with HittKidd once more for the entertaining “Internet Trolls” and it should be clear what her focus is here.

Young Nudy’s latest set Gumbo features several ear-pleasing tracks but the 21 Savage-assisted “Peaches & Egglants” is a standout. Lola Brooke is a rapper with a ton of momentum and her “So DISRESPECTFUL” joint definitely adds to the growth. Wiz Khalifa, one of the many stars of the so-called “Blog Era” re-released his 2008 Star Power mixtape and we include the track “Like A Star.”

One of the surprises of 2023 is Def Jam putting a deep focus on Hip-Hop’s underground with acts like Maxo and Navy Blue. We include the tracks “Both Hands” featuring the talented Liv.E, and “Windows to the Soul” featuring Kelly Moonstone respectively. Washington D.C. rapper Sideshow dropped his excellent 2MM JUST DON’T STAND THERE! album and we include “2MM” on this CRT FRSH drop.

We also have new joints from Privaledge, Spectacular Diagnostics, Ja’King The Divine, Midaz the Beast, Gold Chain Music, Skillibeng, Oddisee, Nito, Rueben Vincent, Flo Milli, IDK, Statik Selektah, and more.

Check out the joints below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 3.24.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist was originally published on hiphopwired.com