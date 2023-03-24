Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One of the biggest names in streetwear has leveled up. Rhuigi Villaseñor’s first collection with Bally is here.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the Manila native now has an official seat at the table when it comes to mass-market luxury apparel. In January 2022, Bally, owned by JAB Holding Company, announced the appointment of Rhuigi Villaseñor as their Creative Director. His first collection with the Swiss brand has been revealed. Covering ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, this drop is a sensual interpretation of high-octane glamour. In a statement, Rhuigi detailed his approach for spring/summer 2023.

“I wanted to introduce a new visual language to Bally campaigns, a mix of bold sophistication and sensuality to express my modern vision of luxury” he said. Over the last eight years Rhuigi has built a name for himself as one the most prominent designers in streetwear. Rhuigi Villaseñor was born in Manila, Philippines, raised in Los Angeles and is the Founder, CEO and Creative Director of his own RHUDE brand since 2015. He launched RHUDE in Los Angeles with goal of telling some of his personal stories and speaking to some of the socioeconomics discrepancies that face this generation while threading nostalgia and American iconography throughout the collections. In 2020 Rhuigi bought the brand to life in memorable fashion during Paris Men’s Fashion Week for the Spring / Summer 2020 collection.

You can check out the Bally spring/summer 2023 collection right here.

Rhuigi Villaseñor Debuts First Collection With Bally As Brand’s Creative Director was originally published on cassiuslife.com