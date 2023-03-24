JT Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Spandex Poster Girl Look

JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram earlier today giving us body and style goals when she showed off her fashionable style in a super cute spandex dress that was everything!
Check out the fashionable photo dump below.
We’re not the only ones loving this look on the City Girl as many of JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Pretty girls rock babe ,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Fly girl” while others simply left emojis to express their love for the fit.
We’re absolutely loving JT’s trendy style! Beauties, what do you think about JT’s latest look? Did she nail it?
