Hit-Boy & Nas “The Tide,” Freeway “We Are Young” & More | Daily Visuals 3.23.23

The chemistry between Hit-Boy and Nas is undeniable as the duo have crafted three amazing albums in a row in King’s Disease I, II and III. Now that Hit-Boy is readying the release of his own solo album, Surf or Drown, he’s once again linking up with the Queensbridge King for a quick collaboration.

Linking up for the visuals to “The Tide,” Hit-Boy and Nas once again put on a stellar performance as they hold court in an art gallery where they drop their verses as the backdrop perfectly exemplifies what their craft is: art.

Back in Philadelphia, Freeway continues to blaze his comeback trail and for his clip to “We Are Young,” the State Property OG rolls through the City of Brotherly Love in his black Benz before pulling over to stunt in some chunky ice and spiffy bubble goose in Philadelphia Eagles colors.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Swayy featuring Rowdy Rebel, Larry June, The Alchemist and Big Sean, and more.

HIT-BOY & NAS – “THE TIDE”

FREEWAY – “WE ARE YOUNG”

SWAYY FT. ROWDY REBEL – “DIFFERENT”

LARRY JUNE, THE ALCHEMIST & BIG SEAN – “PALISADES, CA”

FINESSE2TYMES – “MOB TIED”

LIL MOSEY – “FLU GAME”

PEANUT DA DON – “TRENCHES RELOADED”

J.I. – “SO SO”

SCOREY & POLO G – “GET MONEY”

