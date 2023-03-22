it’s time to grab your tickets!
Zacardi Cortez announced on Instagram that he will be coming to a city near you for his “Imprint Experience” tour.
In a post, Cortez said, “The IMPRINT Experience Tour is coming to a city near you! This lineup, the band, the team… it’s crazy y’all and the experience will be an authentic God encounter!!! Thank you for your support.”
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
Below are the dates for the first round of the tour:
APRIL 4 – TUPELO
APRIL 5 – MOSS POINT
APRIL 6 – HOUSTON
APRIL 7 – DALLAS
APRIL 9 – BEAUMONT
APRIL 14 – CHICAGO
For ticket information, dates and additional information, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Zacardi Cortez Announces “Imprint Experience” Tour was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To "That Look" Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Golfer For $30M After Tricking Her To Leave His Home, Twitter Reacts
-
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer
-
Michael Irvin Misconduct Lawsuit: Release Of Surveillance Video Causes Split Reactions
-
50 Cent Issues Warning To Former Employee Who Stole $2 Million
-
Can't Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won't Soon Forget