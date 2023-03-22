Here’s one less thing for Latto to have to worry about.
The “Big Energy” rapper will have loaded gun charges related to her LAX airport arrest dropped following the completion of a year-long diversion program.
According to reports from TMZ, Latto was arrested in May of 2021 at LAX and charged with carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
The rapper subsequently entered a year-long diversion program that began in April of 2022.
Officials told TMZ that the program required Latto to complete a gun safety course, perform 120 hours of community service and avoid all firearms.
If she successfully completes all the requirements, both charges will be dismissed.
Additionally, a hearing has been set for late April to see if she’s satisfied with all the conditions.
Latto To Have Charges Dropped In Loaded Gun Arrest At LAX Following Completion Of Program In April was originally published on 92q.com
