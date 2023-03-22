News

Lamborghini Stolen In Armed Carjacking In Downtown Baltimore

Published on March 22, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Exotic Sports Car Show In Mississauga

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Baltimore Police are investigating after a Lamborghini was stolen Wednesday morning in an armed carjacking and robbery.

According to reports, officers responded just after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Light Street, where they met with the victim. ‘

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The victim told responding officers that he was approached by two men who took his car keys, phone, and wallet.

The suspects left with the car and an unknown Dodge Charger, police said.

The victim was unharmed, police said.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..

Paddle Boat Booze Cruise & Floating Tiki Bar Coming To Baltimore!

Baltimore City’s Health Department To Be Renamed In Honor Of First Black Health Commissioner

Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game

 

The post Lamborghini Stolen In Armed Carjacking In Downtown Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

Lamborghini Stolen In Armed Carjacking In Downtown Baltimore  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Black America Web
Close