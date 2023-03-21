Baltimore Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a body found in a container earlier this month in West Baltimore as missing 75-year-old Versey Spell.
Spell was first reported missing in October of 2022.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Spell was last seen in October 2022 in the 3900 block of Barrington Road.
Police reported that she disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Additionally, her family also reported that her house was in disarray, the doors were forced open and a strange woman was found in the bed.
Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.
The remains were found March 3 in the curtilage of the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard, down the block from Spell’s home.
This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Officials Identify Three Children Killed In Baltimore House Fire
Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game
Maryland Sportsbooks Expected To Bring In Millions During March Madness
The post Report: Body Of Missing 75-Year-Old Woman Found In Container In West Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Report: Body Of Missing 75-Year-Old Woman Found In Container In West Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To "That Look" Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Golfer For $30M After Tricking Her To Leave His Home, Twitter Reacts
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Michael Irvin Misconduct Lawsuit: Release Of Surveillance Video Causes Split Reactions
-
Can't Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won't Soon Forget
-
50 Cent Issues Warning To Former Employee Who Stole $2 Million
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network’s Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts