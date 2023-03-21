New Bill Would Prevent Mandatory COVID Vaccines for NC Schools, Government Employees

A bill is moving through the North Carolina General Assembly that could change major requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

House Bill 98, as reported by WRAL, would drop mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements for public schools, colleges, state agencies, and local governments. It does not affect any vaccines already required to attend public school in the state.

The original draft of the bill also banned mask requirements in schools. However, that was dropped during negotiations with the State Department of Health & Human Services.

Sponsors of the bill also allowed UNC Hospitals to continue vaccine requirements for its employees to keep its federal funding.

The measure passed the House Health Committee on Tuesday (Mar. 21). The vote was mostly along party lines, with Republicans in support of the bill.

It will now move through two more committees before reaching a full chamber vote on the House floor.

Republican sponsors say that Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration was mostly satisfied with the bill after dropping the mask ban and adding the vaccine exception for UNC Hospitals, signaling the possibility of bipartisan support.

