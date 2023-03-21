Get Excited For Bernie Mac’s Posthumous Return In Never-Before-Heard Stand-Up Album

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Late comedian and actor Bernie Mac has a never-before-heard stand-up album on the way. The special album will air exclusively on Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud Radio on SiriusXM. Read more details inside.

The news of Bernie Mac’s new comedy album comes as Hart’s entertainment company Hartbeat announced its extended relationship with SiriusXM in a new multi-year deal.

The album titled Bernie Mac: Tapes From A King will be comprised of a remastered collection of audio from video tapes Mac would watch to refine his comedic sets. The collection is produced by Hartbeat in collaboration with NBW Films and Mac’s widow, Rhonda R. McCullough. The album is set to debut on Laugh Out Loud Radio a month before being released on streaming platforms.

There are other new series debuting to Laugh Out Loud Comedy such as “Love Thang with Pukie Johnson,” “One Song with Diallo and LUXXURY,” hosted by Diallo Riddle and Blake “LUXXURY” Robin, and new episodes of Hart’s podcast, “Gold Minds with Kevin Hart (formerly Comedy Gold Minds),” now in its third season. A fifth season of comedian Earthquake’s show, “Quake’s House,” will also air live from Los Angeles. New episodes of “Straight From The Hart,” featuring Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz (Joey Wells, Will “Spank” Horton, Na’im Lynn, Harry Ratchford and Wayne Brown) will also air from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

“I am so excited to be able to continue working with my SiriusXM family and grow our audience through our existing IP as well as the expansion of Gold Minds and the additions of Punkie, Diallo, and Blake,” said Hart in a statement to Blavity. “SiriusXM has been a valued relationship of mine and Hartbeat’s for some time and the fact that we were able to launch Gold Minds and now expand the program to include the brightest, boldest, and most impactful voices of our time blows my mind.”

Bernie Mac fans can get excited for his posthumous return.

Get Excited For Bernie Mac’s Posthumous Return In Never-Before-Heard Stand-Up Album was originally published on globalgrind.com